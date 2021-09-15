Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:BGB opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

