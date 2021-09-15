BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

