BitDegree 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $680,447.50 and approximately $33.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Coin Profile

BDG is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

