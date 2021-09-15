Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $68.55 or 0.00142418 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $49.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00279403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00183021 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

