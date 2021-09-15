BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) were down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 44,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,629,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $612.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

