Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.25. Bit Digital shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 5,413 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

