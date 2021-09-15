BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives $65.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

BCAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,538 shares of company stock worth $26,416,542 over the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCAB opened at $37.18 on Friday. BioAtla has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

