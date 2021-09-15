Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Belvoir Group stock opened at GBX 288.84 ($3.77) on Wednesday. Belvoir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.99 ($4.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market cap of £105.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 239.89.

In other news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

