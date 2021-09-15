Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 830 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 389.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $187.18 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $248.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.49.

