Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cerus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cerus by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 145,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CERS stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

