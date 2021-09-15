Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $147.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05.

