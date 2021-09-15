Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,036 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Several analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Cree stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

