Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,659.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.