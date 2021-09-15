Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Belden by 16.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE:BDC opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.