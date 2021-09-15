Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Boosted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $262.47. 14,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.91. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

