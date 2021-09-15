BCE (TSE:BCE) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

TSE BCE opened at C$65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.60. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$67.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

