Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Daniel P. Rohling Purchases 4,000 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BATL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 50,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 140.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Battalion Oil by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

