Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Daniel P. Rohling Purchases 4,000 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:BATL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 50,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 140.49%.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
