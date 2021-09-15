Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. 24,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,729. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

