Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

