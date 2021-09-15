Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.