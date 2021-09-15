Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NWITY stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. Network International has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

