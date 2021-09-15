Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $21.38. Baozun shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 1,009 shares trading hands.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Baozun by 60.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Baozun by 51.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

