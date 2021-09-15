Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:IREBY) Shares Up 0.3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:IREBY)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.86. 16,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 60,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IREBY)

Bank of Ireland Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a broad range of banking and other financial services. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign exchange facilities, interest and exchange rate hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

