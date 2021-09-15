Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report $167.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.30 million and the lowest is $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.96. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

