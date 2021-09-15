Ball (NYSE:BLL) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $102.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

