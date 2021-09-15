Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.
Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.65 on Monday. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
