Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.65 on Monday. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.