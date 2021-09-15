B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $470.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after buying an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

