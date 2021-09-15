Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.08. 21,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 21,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter worth $96,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

