Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

