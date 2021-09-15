Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $334.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.74 and its 200 day moving average is $221.83. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.62.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.