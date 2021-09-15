Aviva PLC Sells 11,435 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 95,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.35.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

