Aviva PLC Has $15.02 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,859.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,819.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,568.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

