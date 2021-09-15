Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,074 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,531 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 960,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 615,195 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,821,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 731,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

