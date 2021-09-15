Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after buying an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.