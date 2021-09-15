Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

TRV opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.63.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.