AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $18.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.24.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

