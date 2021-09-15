Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.17.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

