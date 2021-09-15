Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

AUPH stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 5,399,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,665. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

