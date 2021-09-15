Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Buys 3,614 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £29,887.78 ($39,048.58).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 892 ($11.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 909.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.98 million and a P/E ratio of -106.19. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.