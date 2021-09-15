Atria Investments LLC Sells 7,673 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

