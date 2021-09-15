Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,518 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.