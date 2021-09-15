Atria Investments LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI opened at $653.27 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $609.95 and a 200-day moving average of $515.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.