Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

