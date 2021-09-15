AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

