ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in August

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAZY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

