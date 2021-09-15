Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 5,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after acquiring an additional 238,693 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $197,494,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

