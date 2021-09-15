Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 1,930 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

