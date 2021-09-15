Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

