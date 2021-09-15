Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.23. 210,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 261,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 104,370 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $418,523.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

