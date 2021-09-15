Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $37,358,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock valued at $22,000,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

